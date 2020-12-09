Weld Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,512 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,598,608,000 after acquiring an additional 230,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

LMT stock opened at $359.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

