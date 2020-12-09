Weld Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,979 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the third quarter worth $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 64.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the second quarter worth $207,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLF opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOLF. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

