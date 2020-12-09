Weld Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Generac by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $216.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.94 and a 200-day moving average of $170.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $234.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.62.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

