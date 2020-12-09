Weld Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after acquiring an additional 276,131 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,434.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.