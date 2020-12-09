Weld Capital Management LLC Buys 364 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $512.66 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.39.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,789 shares of company stock valued at $121,329,268 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.