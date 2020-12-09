Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,948 Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 105.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

SR stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.73. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

