Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 42.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 274.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 91.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

