Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 19,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 25,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $643,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 357,229 shares of company stock worth $8,279,788. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $48.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

