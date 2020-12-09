Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,456,000 after acquiring an additional 458,222 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 161.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Masimo by 291.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,848,000 after purchasing an additional 314,843 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Masimo by 1,202.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,418,000 after purchasing an additional 306,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Masimo by 304.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $271.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $272.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $13,168,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,733 shares in the company, valued at $53,117,457.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,688 shares of company stock valued at $46,631,609. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.