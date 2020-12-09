Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,197 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth approximately $14,709,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 357.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,685 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 64.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,575,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 618,970 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDC shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

