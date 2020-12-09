Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Nordson by 72.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Seeyond purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.20.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $198.93 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $216.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.36 and a 200-day moving average of $194.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

