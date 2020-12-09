Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,933 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,047,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,496,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 517.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $78.71.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

DY has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

