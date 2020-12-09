Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Emerson Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 30,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 148,518 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Netflix by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $512.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $226.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $491.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.39.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,789 shares of company stock worth $121,329,268. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

