Wedbush Lowers Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) to Neutral

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.10% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RARE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $137.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.18. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.43.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $991,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,164.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,716. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.