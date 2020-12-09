Wedbush Comments on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2021 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

WAL stock opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,617,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,974,000 after buying an additional 23,829 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 296,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 36,450 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

