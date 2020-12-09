Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TCF Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.36.

TCF has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.36.

NYSE TCF opened at $35.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 24.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,330,000 after buying an additional 1,126,756 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 150.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,540,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,311,000 after buying an additional 925,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,831,000 after buying an additional 332,170 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the third quarter worth $5,821,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 16.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,944,000 after buying an additional 244,845 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

