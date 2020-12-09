Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Leslie K. Nagy Sells 414 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Waste Management stock opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 50.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus increased their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.21.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

