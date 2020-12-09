Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

