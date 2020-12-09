Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (WCH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR: WCH):

12/8/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €123.00 ($144.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €123.00 ($144.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €110.50 ($130.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. Wacker Chemie AG has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 52-week high of €109.85 ($129.24).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

