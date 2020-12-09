Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 170 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2020 // Comments off

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOD. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.80 ($2.34).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 130.76 ($1.71) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.55. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.