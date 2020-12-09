Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 170 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOD. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.80 ($2.34).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 130.76 ($1.71) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.55. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

