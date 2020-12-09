Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Increased to Buy at Redburn Partners

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.52 on Monday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 122.7% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

