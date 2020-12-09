Vivian David Hallam Purchases 3,744 Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) (LON:BRH) Stock

Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) (LON:BRH) insider Vivian David Hallam acquired 3,744 shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £1,872 ($2,445.78).

Shares of BRH opened at GBX 53.15 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 71 ($0.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.27 million and a PE ratio of -531.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.75 ($0.56) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 78.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L)’s previous dividend of $0.50. Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

