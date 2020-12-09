Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Virtusa worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter worth about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Virtusa during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Virtusa by 73.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Virtusa by 39.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtusa during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Virtusa in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.