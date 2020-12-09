Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.09

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 220236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

