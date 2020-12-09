Viper Energy Partners LP Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 189,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 65,024 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 66,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.