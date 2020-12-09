Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) & Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Head to Head Review

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Caladrius Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 25.98% 55.99% 32.10% Caladrius Biosciences N/A -68.33% -57.61%

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Caladrius Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $80.26 million 4.49 $8.52 million $0.21 43.86 Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$19.36 million ($1.88) -0.85

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences. Caladrius Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viemed Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Viemed Healthcare and Caladrius Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 1 1 0 2.50 Caladrius Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.29%. Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 556.25%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Viemed Healthcare.

Volatility & Risk

Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caladrius Biosciences has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Caladrius Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

