Vestcor Inc Sells 47 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,300,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after buying an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,814,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after buying an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.38.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $272.00 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.85 and a 200 day moving average of $228.00. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.