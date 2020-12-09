Vestcor Inc Sells 416 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after buying an additional 2,345,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.