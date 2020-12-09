Vestcor Inc Sells 38 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Vestcor Inc cut its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.10.

MLM opened at $282.83 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $287.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

