Vestcor Inc Sells 298 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG)

Vestcor Inc lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Regency Centers by 660.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Regency Centers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.77.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. Insiders sold a total of 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

