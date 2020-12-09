Vestcor Inc Sells 154 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Vestcor Inc cut its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,922,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,831,000 after buying an additional 216,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,290 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,935,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,401,000 after purchasing an additional 332,499 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,148,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,216,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,666,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRB opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.97. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

