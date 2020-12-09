Vestcor Inc Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Match Group by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,243 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,179 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $145.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

