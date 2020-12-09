Vestcor Inc Makes New Investment in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after buying an additional 393,101 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 3,272.6% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 277,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 269,011 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Big Lots by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Big Lots by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after acquiring an additional 236,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

NYSE BIG opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.46. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.