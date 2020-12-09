Vestcor Inc Has $337,000 Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3,637.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 190,219 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Northern Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.81.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 1,286 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $122,645.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

