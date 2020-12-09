Vestcor Inc Has $318,000 Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

NYSE DGX opened at $124.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $4,235,329.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $41,998,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.