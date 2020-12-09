Vestcor Inc Has $274,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,340,000 after buying an additional 6,507,608 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,007,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,452,000 after purchasing an additional 988,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,934,000 after purchasing an additional 985,339 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,714,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $367,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,311,599.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,591 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.47.

IR stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -120.38 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.