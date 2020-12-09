Vestcor Inc Has $185,000 Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 69.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after buying an additional 1,704,017 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $20,843,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 81.0% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,171,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after buying an additional 524,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,448,000 after acquiring an additional 444,861 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,032,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 311,235 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Barclays cut MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.