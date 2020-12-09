Vestcor Inc Has $174,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,896,076,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287,765 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $9,308,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 741,714 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 731,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,840,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,239,000 after purchasing an additional 552,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.26.

NYSE OXY opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

