Vestcor Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,116,000 after acquiring an additional 942,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,555 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.23. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.