Vestcor Inc Decreases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Vestcor Inc cut its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CarMax by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CarMax by 33.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 18.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CarMax by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in CarMax by 6.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average is $95.70.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

