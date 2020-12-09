Vestcor Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Waters by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 2.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in Waters by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 24,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.58.

NYSE WAT opened at $239.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.34. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

