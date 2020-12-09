Vestcor Inc Decreases Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,809 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 89.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 42.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. TheStreet raised STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.