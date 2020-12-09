Vestcor Inc Cuts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Vestcor Inc reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

HIG stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

