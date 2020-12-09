Vestcor Inc Buys Shares of 30,000 Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU)

Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,544,000.

Shares of FCACU opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

