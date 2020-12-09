Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $83,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 107.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.97. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. Vector Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $11,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares in the company, valued at $27,155,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Lampen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 426,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,292.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,750 and sold 1,850,000 shares valued at $19,910,000. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

