Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $155.53

Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.53 and last traded at $155.43, with a volume of 3205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.52 and a 200 day moving average of $133.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

