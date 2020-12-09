Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $159.76

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $159.76 and last traded at $159.61, with a volume of 4394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

