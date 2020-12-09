ValuEngine Upgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to “Hold”

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.42 on Monday. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,368.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Premier by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Premier by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

