ValuEngine Downgrades Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Hold

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $77.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Savara will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Savara by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Savara by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 832,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Savara by 38.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Savara in the first quarter worth $83,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

