ValuEngine Downgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Sell

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Shares of CM opened at $87.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $87.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,802,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,353,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,314,000 after purchasing an additional 132,786 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,161,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,510,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,537,000 after purchasing an additional 544,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,435,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,759,000 after buying an additional 1,045,640 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

